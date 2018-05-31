NHS Heroes Facebook group hits 18,000 members

Kiffy Turner working on the Covid ward at West Suffolk Hospital.

A Facebook page set-up by a Norwich man to celebrate NHS workers has more than 18,000 members all cheering for public service workers.

Lisa Ames is working on the Covid ward at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, pictured with James Ames. Picture: James Ames Lisa Ames is working on the Covid ward at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, pictured with James Ames. Picture: James Ames

NHS Superheroes was created by Danny Moloney,50, a keen fundraiser who has collected about £650,000 for charity over the past 10 years.

Members of the page have been nominating their NHS heroes who are on the front line fighting coronavirus.

James Ames nominated his partner Lisa Ames, 33, who is working on the Covid-19 ward at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

After the Horsford family and herself caught the virus, upon being kept in the hospital and recovering, she went back to work on the same ward.

Hollie Etches is working at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital: Picture: Hollie Etches Hollie Etches is working at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital: Picture: Hollie Etches

Mr Ames, 30, said: “Her motivation to get into work and do 13 hour shifts while her family are at home has been amazing.

“We have all had the coronavirus and have recovered from it so she has been on that ward for six weeks and about four weeks into she brought the virus home.

“We were poorly and even then she wanted to get back to work and help out. She was even in hospital with breathlessness but the minute she was better and tested negative she was back into those shifts.

“It makes me proud and it’s overwhelming being so close to it all.”

Mary O Connor, from Brandon, nominated her daughter Kiffy Turner, 22, who is working on the Covid-19 ward at West Suffolk hospital, in Bury St Edmunds.

Ms O’Connor, 52, said: “It’s hard to explain how proud I am.

“She’s frightened and scared but she goes in and does her job because if she didn’t who will look after these people?

“She is risking it all to look after people. Everyday she comes home and has no idea if she has it.”

Kerry Ellis left the NHS three years ago to run an events company but has returned to the service to work as a GP.

She nominated her two daughters, Hollie Etches, 19, who is working as a trainee nursing associate in radiology at NNUH and Chloe Ellie, who is a community phlebotomist.

Ms Ellis said: “There was a moment when I was terrified for Holly with her being up at the hospital, she is still my baby, working in that environment.”

For more information search NHS Superheroes on Facebook.