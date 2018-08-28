Search

Children’s Christmas gifts among items urgently recalled by major shops due to safety concerns

PUBLISHED: 10:25 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:25 05 December 2018

A number of Christmas items have been recalled by major retailers amidst safety concerns.

Next has issued a recall of Want That Trend Mummy and Me Deluxe Christmas Santa Zip Hoody as it is feared that if the item’s pom poms become detached they could pose a choking hazard to young children.

The store is also recalling the Rudolph Zip Hoody of the same range due to fears the length of the horns means they pose an entrapment issue if caught.

Two more items Next has issued recalls for are the Want That Trend Christmas Pudding Onesie and Unicorn Onesie - also due to potential entrapment issues to do with the length of the hoods.

As well as these children’s items Next has also issued recalls for its grey and cream Fur Hot Water Bottles as some faulty units pose a risk of injury from hot water when filling the bottle, and a range of Loafers (Tan Saddle Loafer and Navy Suede Loafer) as the lining of the shoes contain a quantity of a restricted substance which exceeds Next’s technical specification.

Next ask that all recalled products be returned to store for a full refund or that customers call 03337778185 to arrange collection. If you have given any of these items as a gift, then Next ask that the recipient contact the store.

A number of other products recalls have also been issued this month, including Matalan’s Kids Mouse Trapper Hat and 3D Mouse Trapper Hat and Mittens Set– which may pose a choking hazard due to the item’s detailing.

Matalan instruct parents to not let their children wear the items and instead return them to their nearest Matalan store.

If you bought the items for someone else or know someone who has one then Matalan ask that you let them know about this notice.

For a full list of up-to-date product recalls visit the Trading Standards website.

