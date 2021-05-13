News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Next recalls nightdresses amid fire hazard worries

Daniel Hickey

Published: 1:36 PM May 13, 2021   
The traditional Next Boxing Day sale starts in store at 6am on December 26.

Next has recalled a range of nightdresses over flammability concerns. - Credit: Alan Davies

Clothing retailer Next is recalling a brand of nightdresses over potential fire hazard concerns.

The fabric of the nightdresses, from the Lipsy range, is reported to not meet flammability requirements.

Norfolk County Council posted the warning on its Twitter page on Thursday (May 13).

The recall includes three Lipsy nightdresses bearing the words: Black Sleep Squad, I Woke Up Like This, or Drama Queen.

People are being asked to dispose of the clothes immediately and call 016 968 210 for a refund.



