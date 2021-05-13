Published: 1:36 PM May 13, 2021

Next has recalled a range of nightdresses over flammability concerns. - Credit: Alan Davies

Clothing retailer Next is recalling a brand of nightdresses over potential fire hazard concerns.

The fabric of the nightdresses, from the Lipsy range, is reported to not meet flammability requirements.

Norfolk County Council posted the warning on its Twitter page on Thursday (May 13).

Next is recalling Lipsy Nightdresses because the fabric does not meet flammability requirements.



P20-765 BLACK SLEEP SQUAD

R56-243 I WOKE UP LIKE THIS

P20-764 DRAMA QUEEN



Dispose of the nightdresses immediately and contact them for a full refund on 016 968 210. pic.twitter.com/xuZjyxQ3yW — Norfolk County Council Trading Standards (@NorfolkCCTS) May 13, 2021

The recall includes three Lipsy nightdresses bearing the words: Black Sleep Squad, I Woke Up Like This, or Drama Queen.

People are being asked to dispose of the clothes immediately and call 016 968 210 for a refund.







