Next recalls nightdresses amid fire hazard worries
Published: 1:36 PM May 13, 2021
- Credit: Alan Davies
Clothing retailer Next is recalling a brand of nightdresses over potential fire hazard concerns.
The fabric of the nightdresses, from the Lipsy range, is reported to not meet flammability requirements.
Norfolk County Council posted the warning on its Twitter page on Thursday (May 13).
The recall includes three Lipsy nightdresses bearing the words: Black Sleep Squad, I Woke Up Like This, or Drama Queen.
People are being asked to dispose of the clothes immediately and call 016 968 210 for a refund.
