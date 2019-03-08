Search

Plans to demolish bungalow and build 69 homes recommended for approval

PUBLISHED: 14:34 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 30 July 2019

Lovell Partnerships is seeking permission to build the new properties at Manor Road in Newton St Faith, north of Norwich Airport. Photo: Google

Archant

Plans to demolish a bungalow and build 69 new homes in a village near Norwich have been recommended for approval.

Lovell Partnerships is seeking to build the new properties at Manor Road in Newton St Faith, north of Norwich Airport.

A bungalow will have to be demolished to provide new access to the cul-de-sac, which stretches out to fields behind the property.

Despite Broadland District Council's planning policy stating that 33pc of homes in new developments should be classed as "affordable", the applicant is proposing to build seven affordable homes (10pc).

A report which will go before Broadland's planning committee on August 7 states that the scheme would be "unviable" if the applicant was compliant with affordable housing policy.

The report recommends that the development is granted approval, subject to no objections from the highway authority.

