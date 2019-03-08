Search

Decision today over 69 new homes in village near airport

PUBLISHED: 06:30 07 August 2019

Lovell Partnerships is seeking permission to build the new properties at Manor Road in Newton St Faith, north of Norwich Airport. Photo: Google

Councillors will today decide if a single bungalow in a village near Norwich can make way for scores of new homes.

Lovell Partnerships has bid to build 69 new homes on land off Manor Road in Newton St Faith, close to Norwich Airport.

And for the project to go ahead, a bungalow on the road will have to be demolished to provide new access to the proposed cul-de-sac, which stretches out to fields behind the property.

The development would consist of a mixture of one- to four-bedroom houses, but provide just seven affordable dwellings - falling short of the 33pc target Broadland sets for projects.

This figure has seen the scheme criticised by Dan Roper, Liberal Democrat councillor for Spixworth with St Faiths, who also said it could increase pressure on the A140 junction.

This morning, Broadland Council's planning committee will consider the scheme, which has been recommended for approval by its officers.

