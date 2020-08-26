Former student becomes star of Amazon Prime as university film lands on platform
PUBLISHED: 20:28 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:28 26 August 2020
Nic Donovan
A former student has found herself unexpectedly become a star of Amazon Prime, after a film she made while at university four years ago landed on the streaming platform.
Natalie Lauren, from Netwton Flotman, starred in 12, a modern day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Twelve Night alongside friends while studying experimental psychology and philosophy at Oxford University in 2016.
Taking on the role of Olivia, the aspiring actress worked alongside friends on the film, which took the classic Shakespeare play and put it in a present day setting.
The film cost less than £1,000 to produce and was filmed on the university campus. Now, four years later it has premiered on Amazon Prime and is free to watch for subscribers.
She said: “It is quite nuts really - we shot it four years ago but the director has been chipping away at it and for some reason Amazon has picked it up, which is surprising but also amazing.”
