Cyclist seriously injured in crash involving bus on busy road

PUBLISHED: 15:36 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 16 September 2019

Newmarket Road. Picture Google.

Archant

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Norwich which involved a bus.

Police were called to Newmarket Road, near Judges Walk, just after 2.40pm on Monday, September 16.

Police said the crash involved a female cyclist and a bus, and that, as of 3.30pm, the road was closed in both directions.

But a police spokesperson said the bus was being moved and it was expected to open very shortly.

They said the cyclist had suffered serious injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers remain on scene.

Konectbus tweeted to say its 5B/50/50A/6/X6/8 bus services would be delayed, while First said its 11/12/13/14/15/XL services were also being affected.

Traffic is building along Newmarket Road, with queues developing.

More to follow.

- Check our travel map before you travel.

