Newlyweds kick off wedding day celebrations with 5km Parkrun - in a veil and top hat

PUBLISHED: 07:52 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 14 April 2019

Newlyweds Simon Wright and Anna Thorpe ahead of their wedding at Catton Parkrun. Photo: Richard Jarmy Photography

Archant

A pair of newlyweds kicked off their wedding day by joining dozens of friends on a five-kilometre Parkrun.

Simon Wright and Anna Thorpe - dressed in wedding gear - joined fellow runners at the Catton Park event on Saturday morning.

They took part in the run before heading onto their ceremony later in the day.

The couple, who met through their running club and got engaged while out on a run, said they wanted the community to be part of the special day.

And their fellow Parkrunners certainly got on board, with many dressing up in wedding attire - and one person even arriving at the run dressed as an Aston Martin wedding car.

Mr Wright, former Liberal Democrat MP for Norwich South and current chief executive of Nelson’s Journey child bereavement charity, told the BBC that running had been an “important part” of both their lives.

