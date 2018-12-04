Search

Play park already vandalised, just days after it opened

04 December, 2018 - 16:58
The official opening of the play park in North Walsham. Picture: John Newstead Photography

A state-of-the art new £90,000 play park that was officially opened on the weekend has already been vandalised.

North Walsham play park vandalised. Pictures: North Walsham Town CouncilNorth Walsham play park vandalised. Pictures: North Walsham Town Council

North Walsham Play’s (NWP) second play park project in the town, a new facility within the memorial park, was officially opened on Saturday, December 1.

The community group raised the money in just one year, with North Norfolk District Council’s big society fund providing £10,500, and North Walsham Community Shop giving the last £902.87 needed to make the dream become reality.

But it has already been vandalised.

North Walsham Play said on its Facebook page: “North Walsham Town Council and North Walsham Play are aware of vandalism to the new play park.

“As you can imagine, we are all very disappointed that anyone would consider doing this.

“We are currently working with the contractor, installer and Norfolk police.

“We shall update you when we have more information.

“This will not stop us on our mission to bring about new and exciting play parks for all. Too many people have given too much to let a few mindless vandals get away with this. If you have any information relating to the vandalism please do contact us.”

The group later updated the post to say that the park was “back in operation for all to enjoy whilst the group sorts how to repair the broken panels. “Please do keep using and enjoying this wonderful park. The installer will be back on site tomorrow to ascertain how best to fix the vandalism.”

