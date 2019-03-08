'I want her to become a bookworm': Newborn becomes youngest library card holder

A newborn has become Lowestoft library's youngest member at just 11 days old, as her mum holds hope she will become a "book worm".

Lucy Gildroy, who is a school teacher and regular user of Kessingland library, was visiting a friend when she signed up Summer.

Ms Gildroy said: "I brought Summer into the library for a visit and Debs said 'we can open up Summer's library card' and I was like 'are you sure? She's only 11 days old,' and she said 'yeah, there's no limit'.

"I just think children need to be reading more. I'm hoping that Summer will be a real bookworm in the future."

James Powell, Marketing and Communications Manager for Suffolk Libraries, said: "We'd like to welcome Summer to Lowestoft Library and to our county-wide library service. We hope she enjoys all the free services that we have to offer as she gets older.

"It's never too early to get a library card and it's free and easy to do. Reading with your baby is a wonderful way to give them the best start in life.