New YMCA play area to be unveiled
PUBLISHED: 11:20 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 04 September 2020
Archant
A new play area is set to be unveiled to help teach children key skills.
Children in Lowestoft will be able to enjoy a brand new play area after YMCA Trinity Group revamped its YMCA Childcare St. Margaret’s Road early year’s setting.
The new play area at YMCA Childcare St. Margaret’s Road in Lowestoft will be opened on Monday, September 7.
The outdoor space was transformed thanks to support from companies including Apec Groundworks Ltd, Taydal Surfacing and Cullum Line.
With YMCA Childcare St. Margaret’s Road registered to provide care for up to 55 children at any one time, aged up to 12, the new play area will be used to teach children key social interaction skills, such as taking turns to use the new facilities, road safety and maths.
It features road markings, raised flower beds, a zebra crossing and a pretend car wash.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.