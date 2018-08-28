New charity shop to open in town

Thetford town centre. Picture: Rebecca Murphy Archant

The deputy mayor of Thetford will welcome the town’s newest charity shop when it opens in two weeks.

Brenda Canham will cut the ribbon at the YMCA Thetford charity shop on the day of its opening on Thursday, November 29 at 9.30am.

People are being invited to the ceremony by YMCA to celebrate the new shop which will support young people using YMCA Norfolk directly through sales of donated goods.

YMCA Thetford charity shop’s Area Manager, Chris Pink, said: “YMCA Thetford charity shop is proud to be an important part of the local community and help to transform the lives of young people.

“We would encourage people to come along, for the opening, view the shop and bring any donations they may have. There will also be the opportunity to sign up to volunteer, to take on one of our varied roles; customer service volunteer, till operator, stock volunteer, data processor and more.”