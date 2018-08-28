Search

Advanced search

New charity shop to open in town

PUBLISHED: 13:54 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:55 16 November 2018

Thetford town centre. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Thetford town centre. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Archant

The deputy mayor of Thetford will welcome the town’s newest charity shop when it opens in two weeks.

Brenda Canham will cut the ribbon at the YMCA Thetford charity shop on the day of its opening on Thursday, November 29 at 9.30am.

People are being invited to the ceremony by YMCA to celebrate the new shop which will support young people using YMCA Norfolk directly through sales of donated goods.

YMCA Thetford charity shop’s Area Manager, Chris Pink, said: “YMCA Thetford charity shop is proud to be an important part of the local community and help to transform the lives of young people.

“We would encourage people to come along, for the opening, view the shop and bring any donations they may have. There will also be the opportunity to sign up to volunteer, to take on one of our varied roles; customer service volunteer, till operator, stock volunteer, data processor and more.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Updated Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Leonids meteor shower expected to be especially clear this year - here’s all you need to know

the Leonids meteor shower is due to light up the skies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Video Thousands line the streets for Norwich for Christmas light switch on

Festive fun and entertainment for the crowds outside City Hall for the switch on of the 2018 Christmas Lights. Photo : Steve Adams

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Armed police seen confronting man with shotgun in town centre

Armed police were seen in Queen's Square in Attleborough. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Tributes follow death of a Norfolk headteacher and lifeboat station founding member

Daniel Corbett. Picture: SUPPLIED BY MANDY CORBETT

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Running column: Mark Armstrong is playing the long game in his road to Manchester

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

Teen driver in court after leaving his dad’s car suspended in a tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast