Inquest into death of New Year’s Eve crash victim opening

10 January, 2019 - 07:30
The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton in which Anthony Glover died. An inquest into his death opens on Thursday. Pic: Conor Matchett.

Connor Matchett

An inquest into the death of a 31-year-old army veteran who was killed in a car crash on New Year’s Eve is set to open today (Thursday).

Jonathon Childs, landlord at The Boundary Pub, is organising a fundraiser for the family of Anthony Glover. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJonathon Childs, landlord at The Boundary Pub, is organising a fundraiser for the family of Anthony Glover. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Anthony Glover was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital following the crash on the A140 at Long Stratton, where he died in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Mr Glover, who worked as a scaffolder in Norwich, is survived by a partner and two children.

He was the second person to die in the accident blackspot in three months, following the death of 17-year-old Shannon Gittings from Diss in October.

Since Mr Glover’s death a fundraising campaign for his family, led by The Boundary Pub in Aylsham Road in Norwich where he was a regular, has raised more than £2,000.

The pub’s landlord Jonathan Childs, a friend of Mr Glover’s, said he was a “good man” and “proud to serve” in the local regiment of the Royal Anglians (Vikings).

Mr Childs said the pub will hold a charity day of soul music on January 26, which would have been Mr Child’s birthday. Kane Hornigold will be shaving his hair off at the event, and has raised £600.

