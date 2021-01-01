Firefighters called to New Year's Day blaze at commercial building
Firefighters were called out to a commercial building for in Great Yarmouth in the early hours of New Year's Day.
A fire crew from Yarmouth attended the blaze at the building on Northgate Street shortly before 2.15am today (Friday, January 1).
The fire was extinguished before the arrival of the brigade and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.
Meanwhile at 1.20am on New Year's Day, one appliance from Carrow attended a vehicle fire on St Mildreds Road in Norwich.
The crews used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
And shortly before midnight, at 11.51pm on New Year's Eve, two appliances from Kings Lynn and one from Methwold attended reports of a domestic building fire on Railway Road, Downham Market.
However this was found to be a false alarm.
