Search

Advanced search
Video

New Year’s honour for village volunteer after decades of serving the community

29 December, 2018 - 06:35
British Empire Medal recipient Sophie Trend. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

British Empire Medal recipient Sophie Trend. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Years of work helping transform her community for the better have led to a British Empire Medal (BEM) for village volunteer Sophie Trend.

Mrs Trend, 54, threw herself into civic life at Wighton, nears Wells, after moving there from London in 1995.

The mother-of-two was a major force behind having a playground built in the village, and sourcing around £500,000 in grants to renovate Wighton’s All Saints’ Parish Church.

Mrs Trend said she was thrilled to have been included in the New Year’s Eve honours list for services to the community.

“I never expected anything like this,” she said. “It’s a complete surprise and I don’t know who put me forward.

British Empire Medal recipient Sophie Trend. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodBritish Empire Medal recipient Sophie Trend. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“What we’ve done in our village probably goes on all over the UK, but it usually happens under the radar, so it’s great to get recognition. It’s a real honour to be singled out but I do think it’s for everybody - it’s been very much a team effort and a village effort.”

When Mrs Trend and her husband Nick, moved there after the birth of their second child, she realised Wighton had hardly any amenities for children.

So she initiated a fundraising charity and organised the building of a playground on donated land. The site has since become a focal point of village activities including its pantomime and scarecrow festival, which Mrs Trend also helps organise.

She is also the grants and project co-ordinator for the church’s 600 Anniversary Committee, successfully bidding for grants of £475,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund, £15,000 from the Garfield Weston Foundation and £5,000 from the Norfolk Churches Trust.

The ribbon is cut to officially open the new recreation field and adventure playground at Wighton, yesterday <sun>. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Ian Clarke For: DFT Archant Norfolk pics © 2005 (01603) 772434The ribbon is cut to officially open the new recreation field and adventure playground at Wighton, yesterday . Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Ian Clarke For: DFT Archant Norfolk pics © 2005 (01603) 772434

Mrs Trend said: “It was a big challenge to get it re-roofed, and we’ve just come to the end of that project. The next thing on the cards is improving the village hall.”

Mrs Trend, a freelance journalist, is also member of the parish council and the parochial church council. She said there was doubt that trading city life for the village was the right choice.

She said: “We first moved to Blakeney for a year and really loved it, so we decided to make Norfolk our home.

“Wighton has got a really good atmosphere and there’s a lot of things going on through the year. It’s a friendly village that still has a lot of community spirit.

All Saints Church in Wighton. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodAll Saints Church in Wighton. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“We have lots of holidaymakers, but they join in as well.”

The community centre in Wighton. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodThe community centre in Wighton. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Children�s play park in Wighton. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodChildren�s play park in Wighton. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

St Albans residents criticise ladder roads parking scheme

Woodstock Road North, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Drawing competition postbox confuses St Albans residents this Christmas

The fake postbox in Christopher Place which confused St Albans residents. Pictrue: Archant

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

St Albans photographer runner-up in RSPCA competition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This would top everything. Farke casts City in underdog role against Derby

Ben Marshall could come into Daniel Farke's thoughts for Derby's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Rough sleeper lashes out at 60-year-old woman in secluded city garage complex

The moment the rough sleeper goes over to look at the woman's bike. Photo: Submitted

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Farming leader says ‘political paralysis’ has left East Anglia’s rural businesses ‘in limbo’

NFU East Anglia regional director Rachel Carrington. Picture: Warren Page/Pagepix Ltd.

Robin Sainty: Time waits for no man when Norwich City are about

Forest keeper Costel Pantilimon watches in disbelief as Onel Hernandez finds the back of the net for a dramatic equaliser Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists