Where you can take part in New Year's Day parkruns in Norfolk

Thetford parkrun will take place on New Year's Day starting at 9am. Photo: Melanie Sturman Melanie Sturman

With the festive period coming to an end and new year resolutions in sight, parkrun is helping Norfolk runners start 2020 right.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People of all ages, abilities and fitness levels are being encouraged to attend one of Norfolk's New Year's Day parkruns.

It is the only time of the year when walkers, joggers or runners can attend more than one event at locations across the county and parkrun organisers are expecting huge turnouts on January 1.

For those who are having a quiet night-in ready for the early morning start. Here are where parkruns will be taking place:

- Norwich Catton Park run starting at 8.30.am

- Blickling park starting at 9am

- Hunstanton North Promenade, starting at 9am

- King's Lynn, at The Walks, starting at 9am

You may also want to watch:

- Swaffham, at The Nicholas Hamond Academy Sports Fields, in Brandon Road, starting at 9am

- Thetford, at Abbey Meadows, starting at 9am

- Lowestoft Promenade, Claremont Pier, Wellington Esplanade (Suffolk) starting at 9.30am

- Brundall, at Countryside Park, Postwick Lane, starting at 10am

- Lingwood Village Hall, Station Road, starting at 10am

- Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, starting at 10.30am

- Loch Neaton parkrun in Watton starting 10.30am

There will be no events taking place at Colney Lane, Sloughbottom parkrun in Norwich, Gorleston, Mulbarton or Sheringham.

For more information on parkruns taking place on New Year's Day across the UK visit, https://www.parkrun.org.uk/special-events/