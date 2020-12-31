Search

Advanced search

Where you can take part in New Year's Day parkruns in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 17:34 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 31 December 2019

Thetford parkrun will take place on New Year's Day starting at 9am. Photo: Melanie Sturman

Thetford parkrun will take place on New Year's Day starting at 9am. Photo: Melanie Sturman

Melanie Sturman

With the festive period coming to an end and new year resolutions in sight, parkrun is helping Norfolk runners start 2020 right.

People of all ages, abilities and fitness levels are being encouraged to attend one of Norfolk's New Year's Day parkruns.

It is the only time of the year when walkers, joggers or runners can attend more than one event at locations across the county and parkrun organisers are expecting huge turnouts on January 1.

For those who are having a quiet night-in ready for the early morning start. Here are where parkruns will be taking place:

- Norwich Catton Park run starting at 8.30.am

- Blickling park starting at 9am

- Hunstanton North Promenade, starting at 9am

- King's Lynn, at The Walks, starting at 9am

You may also want to watch:

- Swaffham, at The Nicholas Hamond Academy Sports Fields, in Brandon Road, starting at 9am

- Thetford, at Abbey Meadows, starting at 9am

- Lowestoft Promenade, Claremont Pier, Wellington Esplanade (Suffolk) starting at 9.30am

- Brundall, at Countryside Park, Postwick Lane, starting at 10am

- Lingwood Village Hall, Station Road, starting at 10am

- Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, starting at 10.30am

- Loch Neaton parkrun in Watton starting 10.30am

There will be no events taking place at Colney Lane, Sloughbottom parkrun in Norwich, Gorleston, Mulbarton or Sheringham.

For more information on parkruns taking place on New Year's Day across the UK visit, https://www.parkrun.org.uk/special-events/

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Driver dead after crash with lorry

The scene on the A17 near Terrington St Clement. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

CCTV images show Tesco staff threatened by two men

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Hundreds left without power for hours

A large area west of Norwich was affected by the power outage. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Young couple barricade themselves in bedroom as gang tries to kick down door

An attempted burglary in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft, was captured on camera. PHOTO: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norwich City transfer rumours: Roberts to end loan early and join Championship club

Patrick Roberts will reportedly leave Norwich early and join Middlesbrough on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Navy officer caught driving after drinking ‘absolutely huge’ amount

Steven Hawthorne leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

CCTV images show Tesco staff threatened by two men

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Where you can take part in New Year’s Day parkruns in Norfolk

Thetford parkrun will take place on New Year's Day starting at 9am. Photo: Melanie Sturman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists