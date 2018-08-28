Search

Advanced search

Forget ‘New Year, New You’ slogans if you want to improve your health and outlook on life

PUBLISHED: 08:30 05 January 2019

Picture Shows: A young girl drinks water dressed in jogging shorts and top. Generic stock pic Female/Holliday/Travel/Relationships/Health/Fitness

Picture Shows: A young girl drinks water dressed in jogging shorts and top. Generic stock pic Female/Holliday/Travel/Relationships/Health/Fitness

Columnist EMMA YOUNG gives her view on how small changes, rather than quick fixes can help to improve our wellbeing and outlook...

In My View columnist Emma Young. Picture: Courtesy of Emma YoungIn My View columnist Emma Young. Picture: Courtesy of Emma Young

New Year, New You?!

How many times do we see this slogan in January? And more often than not it is accompanied with advice on diet regimes, exercise programmes and basically the promise of a complete life transformation. We have all been found guilty of being sucked in by the power of good advertising. But lifestyle changes are never as easy as we think or led to believe.

But in order to achieve better wellbeing do we need to start at the beginning and address the root cause of our dissatisfaction? Be it weight loss/gain, mental health, anxiety or self confidence to name a few. Weight loss for example can be achieved easily enough by reducing your calorie intake but if you are a ‘comfort eater’ it is almost impossible to sustain a healthy diet because the human psyche will always resort to type. We are creatures of habit after all and resistant to change!

Apparently to alter our ‘automatic pilot’ mode we need to repeat an action 300 times in order to undo a habit. You literally have to retrain your brain! But the trouble is we live in a world where we want everything right now, a quick fix, we demand next day delivery and expect to be able to buy milk at three in the morning. And for the most part of our lives this is achievable, but our mind and body are still very much out of our control to a certain extent. We don’t have the chance to choose when to be ill, and we can’t predict how long we will take to heal. Mother Nature does still run that show and there are no signs of her retiring anytime soon!

So what can we do to help our wellbeing? How do we achieve the impossible?

Why not try making small changes to your everyday routine, however simple they may be. Have one biscuit with your coffee and not two, make time to walk to the shop, take five to say Hello to people when you are out and about, phone an old friend you haven’t spoken to recently and catch up. Give the house a spring clean and take unwanted clutter to the charity shop. Reward yourself with a treat every week, perhaps a trip to the cinema, lunch out or pamper yourself with a pedicure.

Put yourself first when you can, don’t play the martyr and instead ask somebody else to unpack the dishwasher. Anger at any level is stressful. But most importantly take at least 20 minutes every day to be ‘you’ to have time to process your thoughts, worries or concerns. It is like pressing the ‘refresh’ button on your computer and you will be amazed how beneficial it is to your mental wellbeing as it allows you time to think ahead and give you time out to appreciate the good things that have happened in your day and prepare for any event you are unsure about.

It may feel at first ‘pointless’ and ‘dispiriting’ when you don’t see any immediate change but in time you will be rewarded with a much stronger, healthier you. A “happier” you won’t grab the biscuit tin when upset but as a result weight will be shed naturally with no more need for endless yo yo dieting and the chronic highs and lows that brings. A “happier you” makes a more confident you which will show in your face and body language when in social situations, self fuelling a serotonin boost which is a natural chemical in your brain which promotes the feel good factor.

Make a list if it helps you remember what you want to change and perhaps keep a diary and so you can see your progress in six months. It may take till New Year next year but you will be a “New You”.

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘Sadly not my decision’ - Theatre Royal panto favourite will not return in 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal's 2018 pantomime - Aladdin. Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Most Read

Power cut in Beccles affecting more than 580 homes after ‘underground cable fault’

#includeImage($article, 225)

End in sight for Norfolk village pub as homes plan poised for go-ahead

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cars damaged in New Year’s Day attack in Beccles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Town’s highest rated café closes down

#includeImage($article, 225)

Power tools stolen from locked garage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mental health trust senior manager was sacked for gross misconduct in previous role

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Impress me. Farke’s message to two of City’s support cast

Felix Passlack has had a bit part role since his loan move from Borussia Dortmund Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Weird Norfolk: What lies beneath Organ Beck, Beeston Regis?

Organ Beck in Beeston Regis with Beeston Bump and St Andrews Church. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Forget ‘New Year, New You’ slogans if you want to improve your health and outlook on life

Picture Shows: A young girl drinks water dressed in jogging shorts and top. Generic stock pic Female/Holliday/Travel/Relationships/Health/Fitness
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists