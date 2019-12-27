New Year's Honours 2020: Norfolk's own Mr Christmas among those from Norfolk to be honoured

John Cushing, owner and director of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Thursford Collection Archant

Norfolk's Mr Christmas has been honoured for decades of charitable work with a place on the Queen's honours list.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John Cushing, the founder/director of the Thursford Christmas Spectacula PHOTO: IAN BURT John Cushing, the founder/director of the Thursford Christmas Spectacula PHOTO: IAN BURT

People across the region who have committed themselves to improving the lives of others have been recognised in the New Year's Honours List 2020

Included on the list is John Cushing, the man behind the hugely successful Thursford Christmas Spectacular, which sees hundreds of thousands of people visit each year. He has been made an OBE for his services to charity.

It's Christmas every day of the year for 80-year-old Mr Cushing, dubbed Mr Christmas, who starts to plan another seasonal show while the current one is taking place.

Mr Cushing, who has previously welcomed royal guests including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the show, said: "I shed an emotional tear when I opened the letter. I really was not expecting anything like this, I was shocked.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attending a gala performance at the Thursford Christmas Spectacular in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. Also pictured (L) is John Cushing, owner of the Thursford Collection. PICTURE: IAN BURT Prince William and Kate Middleton attending a gala performance at the Thursford Christmas Spectacular in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. Also pictured (L) is John Cushing, owner of the Thursford Collection. PICTURE: IAN BURT

"It means a lot to know that people care about what we are doing here in Thursford."

The Thursford Collection is a registered charity which operates as a steam engine and organ museum as well as running the Christmas show.

You may also want to watch:

With a budget of more than £2m and 150 performers, the show is Europe's biggest festive display.

Thursford Collection owner John Cushing outside the new George Cushing memorial hall. PHOTO: IAN BURT Thursford Collection owner John Cushing outside the new George Cushing memorial hall. PHOTO: IAN BURT

"Thursford is a family business, I took over in 1977 and since then me, my wife Barbara and my boys have all been involved," he said.

"It's amazing to think that what started as a very small and amateur event with school choirs is now known across the UK for being Europe's biggest festive spectacular."

Mr Cushing's father, George Thomas Henry Cushing, was made an MBE in 1989.

In 2014 Mr Cushing, a father of two, was given a Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to the show at the Stars of Norfolk Awards, run by this newspaper.

John Cushing at the Thursford Collection. Picture: Ian Burt John Cushing at the Thursford Collection. Picture: Ian Burt

Speaking about his latest honour, Mr Cushing said: "I told one of my sons first and he helped me tell all of the family at our Christmas Eve meal.

"Just before the pudding he stood up and said he had an announcement, he then told them all about the OBE and we all cried.

"It was a very special and emotional moment."