Around 50 stalls at new winter market at Wells Maltings

New winter market at Wells Maltings. Picture: Sarah Toon Sarah Toon Photography

A new winter market in Wells-next-the-Sea will feature around 50 stalls selling arts and crafts, plants and decorations.

The market at Wells Maltings in Staithe Street will run from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, December 8 and from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, December 9, with free entry.

There will also be festive food and drink, live music, a charity book and bauble stall and a tombola.

Norfolk’s Pavilion Quintet will be playing carols at the front of the building on Saturday, while a fairground organ will play carols at the back of the building on Sunday.

Money raised from the collection, as well as from the tombola, book and bauble stall, will go to The Wells Maltings Trust charity.