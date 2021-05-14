What does the new guidance say about weddings from May 17?

Published: 7:17 AM May 14, 2021 Updated: 7:45 AM May 14, 2021

Newlyweds will be able to share their big day with up to 30 people from Monday, May 17. - Credit: Supplied

The Prime Minister has given the go-ahead for further restrictions to be lifted next week - but what does this mean for weddings?

From May 17, newlyweds in England will be allowed up to 30 family and friends to attend their big day but dancing is advised against.

New guidance says a wedding or civil partnership ceremony will be able to take place if they are at a Covid-safe venue that has been allowed to open.

Previously, a maximum of 15 were allowed to attend such events but under the new government rules up to 30 guests can now attend a reception or celebration.

Social distancing between people who do not live together is not required but people are being "encouraged to exercise caution and consider the guidance on risks associated with Covid-19.

And dancing is advised against due to the "increased risk of transmission", but the couple can have their first dance.

Receptions can take place indoors, but not in a private home, or outdoors where it could be allowed to take place in a private garden.

An outdoor event is allowed to be "partially sheltered" provided that at least 50pc of the walled area remains open.

A wider choice of venues to choose from including any restaurant or indoor visitor attraction as the easing of some lockdown restrictions will mean these places no longer have to remain closed by law - this will mean they can host events and allow viewings provided "appropriate Covid-19 mitigation measures" are in place.

Food and drink can be provided at the venues and places of worship but steps should be taken to ensure that people remain seated and the "sharing of vessels or glasses" should be avoided.

Face coverings must be worn by everyone who attends the wedding ceremony or reception except when they are eating or drinking. And guests should remain seated during the reception in groups of six or two households.

Indoor professional performances can also be part of the day, although there is no limit on the number it should be determined by how many the venue can safely accommodate.

Up to six people who are in amateur choirs, bands or are musicians can perform together indoors, while outdoors, they may perform in groups of up to 30.