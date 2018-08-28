New war memorial at Barroway Drove

History Group Members proudly standing by the new memorial (left to right: Janice Thomson, Lynne Kharod, Kay Beckett, Geoff Beckett and Vicki Howling Picture: Barroway Drove History Group Archant

The unveiling of a brand-new War Memorial took place at Barroway Drove Village Hall to mark the centenary of Armistice Day.

Barroway Drove History Group, formed in January 2015, has spent the last three years researching the history of the village in war-time and raising funds for a memorial to remember the men from the village who gave their lives in the First World War.

The group discovered that although no men from Barroway were lost in the Second World War, two planes crashed in the village and it was agreed that the names of those men should also be included on the memorial.

The hundredth anniversary of Armistice Day seemed the perfect date to unveil the new memorial and the group began planning an event to mark the occasion.

On Sunday, November 11 a Cornerstone (a Christian worship group which meets weekly at Barroway Drove) conducted a short memorial service before Lady Rose Hare unveiled the new memorial. The Village Hall was full – 150 chairs were provided but some still had to stand. A live camera feed gave the audience in the main hall a view of the unveiling, which took place in the foyer.

People were then able to move about and enjoy refreshments provided by the Women’s Institute, look at the memorial and various displays while chatting to friends. The displays included some military vehicles, military equipment, a display (supplied by Fenland and West Norfolk Aviation Museum) relating to the Tenny Belle, one of the planes which crashed in the village, plus Barroway Drove history memorabilia.

A booklet has been produced titled ‘Barroway Drove at War’ which includes a short biography of all those on the memorial. It is priced at £5 and is available from Vicki Howling, who can be contacted on 01366 382380 or email barrowaydrovevillagehall@gmail.com