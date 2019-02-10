Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

‘Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant!’ - The verdict on day one of Norwich Castle’s Viking spectacular

10 February, 2019 - 09:07
Samatha Russell with James. Picture: Marc Betts

Samatha Russell with James. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

Vikings have been spotted around Norwich as youngsters and their parents visit the new Viking exhibition at Norwich Castle.

Viking: Rediscover the Legend Exhibition, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodViking: Rediscover the Legend Exhibition, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Entitled ‘Viking: Rediscover the Legend’, the exhibition includes the Anglo-Saxon York Helmet, which is said to be the most outstanding example of its type to survive.

Children have been able to take part in a number of activities including creating their own Viking helmet proving to be a hit amongst parents and children alike.

Samantha Russell took her four-year-old James to experience the Vikings.

The dental nurse said: “It was really good and very interactive.

Sasha Power went to the exhibition with her friend and daughter. Picture: Marc BettsSasha Power went to the exhibition with her friend and daughter. Picture: Marc Betts

“My son has a lot of energy so there was a lot for him to interact with it wasn’t just visual. There were lots of things for him to take part in.”

Viking treasures including the Vale of York, Cuerdale and the Bedale Viking Hoards were also on display.

These finds are shown alongside items from Norwich Castle’s own collection, including many items on display for the first time.

The exhibition features objects from the British Museum and Yorkshire Museum.

Emma Bourner with her children outside the Castle. Picture: Marc BettsEmma Bourner with her children outside the Castle. Picture: Marc Betts

Teacher Emma Bourner took her sons and daughter to the exhibition. She said: “It was brilliant, we used to come to the Viking and Saxon exhibition a lot that they used to have here.

“This one is much better and the children are big Viking fans, visiting Jorvik Viking Centre in York, so it was really good.”

Sasha Power visited the Castle with her daughter.

The Norwich business owner said: “It was brilliant, we didn’t expect to see all the Vikings today as we came to look around and dress up as kings and queens.

“The girls really loved it and had a lovely photo shoot and dressed up. It’s actually really lovely to see the adults embracing an important part of British history. It’s a real eye opener and a fantastic way for children to learn.”

British Museum director Hartwig Fischer said: “I think it is very exciting to open the window so wide into that period of time when the Vikings came in as raiders and then settlers. It is a very interesting story of migration.”

The exhibition begins with ‘Viking Homelands’ then ‘Raiders and Invaders’ and ‘Pre-Viking Britain’.

The exhibition is on from Saturday, February 9 to September 8.

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

North Walsham's police have been praised for doing a top job. Pic: Ian Burt.

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

Max Aarons made his full league debut at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

Work needs to be done on one of the bridges at Postwick. Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

RopeWorks, in Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, has shut down. Photo: James Carr.

‘I’m a wheat eater, not a meat eater’: nine things never to say to a vegetarian or vegan

Emergency services called to crash on the A11

A crash took place on Saturday night on the A11 near Attleborough. Picture: Google Maps

‘Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant!’ - The verdict on day one of Norwich Castle’s Viking spectacular

Samatha Russell with James. Picture: Marc Betts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists