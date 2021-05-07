New veterinary practice to set open in former Cromer GP surgery

Published: 6:59 PM May 7, 2021

Work is under way to transform a former doctor's surgery into a veterinary practice, meaning animals will soon be cared for in the same place their owners were.

North Walsham-based Westover Vets is currently in the process of renovating and converting the former Cromer Group Practical medical centre in Overstrand Road into a veterinary practice.

The new vets, which is set to be ready to welcome its first patients in August, will cater for cats and dogs, small animals and exotic pets and will feature state-of-the-art facilities including the ability to offer x-rays and minor surgery.

Helen Boast, branch director of the new Westover Vets practice in Cromer. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Toby Morrell, one of the directors of the Westover Vets, which is an independent practice, said the expansion into Cromer was an exciting new chapter for Westover and was in response to Cromer's growing population.

He said: "Cromer is a growing town and its need is increasing. From North Walsham, we are able to provide animal support, out-of-hours support and hopefully set up something that's run with the same ethos and care we put into North Walsham."

Works are going on to fit out the new Westover Vets practice in Cromer. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Mr Morell said the new practice would offer a "fully comprehensive set up and established practice" with "state-of-the-art" facilities and while people may know the building from its former life as a doctor's surgery a lot of work had gone into transforming it into a vets.

He said the practice would start with a team of seven but anticipated the practice would grow to meet demand.

Mr Morell said: "We are utilising some existing staff but we have also employed three new members of staff but anticipate that in 12 to 24 months that will grow to a staff of 12, but initially we need to see how things will go and how the first couple of months take off."

He added that the reception to the news the practice would be opening in the town had been "amazing".

"The amount of support we have had from the community has almost been overwhelming. We haven't had to advertise any jobs, [it's all been] word of mouth.

"Cromer is a big town, a big community and there are an awful lot of pet-owning people and I think [our expansion] is overdue," he said.