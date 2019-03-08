New venture for former high street café is 'great news for high street'

The former No Place Like Home cafe, in High Street, Lowestoft, has now been sold. Photo: James Carr. Archant

A deal which will breathe new life into the former site of a coastal town's highest rated café has been agreed.

The café - No Place Like Home - on Lowestoft High Street closed unexpectedly in December 2018.

The prime high street location has been vacant ever since.

The closure back then shocked many people as the much-loved and well-used café and tearoom had earned a 95pc Excellent rating on TripAdvisor.

But Danny Steel, of Steel and Co Commercial Property Services in Lowestoft, which owns the property, said a deal to transform the former high street café had been agreed.

Admitting it was "great news for our historic High Street" the former café has been sold as part of a new venture.

Mr Steel said: "No Place Like Home has sold, we have got a buyer for that property.

"Its fantastic news."

While details of the new venture remained under wraps, Mr Steel added: "It is going to be something within the service industry."