New venture for former high street café is 'great news for high street'
PUBLISHED: 09:04 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 15 September 2019
Archant
A deal which will breathe new life into the former site of a coastal town's highest rated café has been agreed.
The café - No Place Like Home - on Lowestoft High Street closed unexpectedly in December 2018.
The prime high street location has been vacant ever since.
The closure back then shocked many people as the much-loved and well-used café and tearoom had earned a 95pc Excellent rating on TripAdvisor.
But Danny Steel, of Steel and Co Commercial Property Services in Lowestoft, which owns the property, said a deal to transform the former high street café had been agreed.
Admitting it was "great news for our historic High Street" the former café has been sold as part of a new venture.
Mr Steel said: "No Place Like Home has sold, we have got a buyer for that property.
"Its fantastic news."
While details of the new venture remained under wraps, Mr Steel added: "It is going to be something within the service industry."
Comments have been disabled on this article.