BBC Children in Need boss one of five new trustees for Norfolk charity
- Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Community Foundation
Five new trustees have joined Norfolk Community Foundation to help support its work in the county.
The group, which has led support for charities in Norfolk during the coronavirus pandemic, said these new appointments will help support its work in building stronger communities.
One of those appointed was Jessica Middleton, insight manager at BBC Children in Need.
She is one of five new trustees, along with Norfolk County Council director Fiona McDiarmid, retired paediatrician Rosalyn Proops, wealth management company director Richard Ross and Financial Reporting Council boss Jenny Watson.
Also, John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, has been appointed as chairman of the Norfolk 100, while Birketts partner Ed Savory has been given the role of company secretary as part of a revamp of the charity's leadership.
You may also want to watch:
Norfolk Community Foundation chairman Henry Cator said: "I am delighted that we are able to announce the appointment of our five new trustees, all who come with huge talent and skills and offer experience in areas that we need to concentrate on if we are to meet the challenges of the Covid pandemic."
Most Read
- 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 3 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
- 4 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
- 5 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
- 6 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
- 7 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 8 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
- 9 Stolen cars recovered after Facebook makes them 'too hot to handle'
- 10 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours