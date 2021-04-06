BBC Children in Need boss one of five new trustees for Norfolk charity

Published: 12:09 PM April 6, 2021

Jenny Watson CBE, a new trustee of Norfolk Community Foundation. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Community Foundation

Five new trustees have joined Norfolk Community Foundation to help support its work in the county.

The group, which has led support for charities in Norfolk during the coronavirus pandemic, said these new appointments will help support its work in building stronger communities.

Jessica Middleton, a new trustee of Norfolk Community Foundation. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Community Foundation

One of those appointed was Jessica Middleton, insight manager at BBC Children in Need.

She is one of five new trustees, along with Norfolk County Council director Fiona McDiarmid, retired paediatrician Rosalyn Proops, wealth management company director Richard Ross and Financial Reporting Council boss Jenny Watson.

Fiona McDiarmid, a new trustee of Norfolk Community Foundation. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Community Foundation

Also, John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council, has been appointed as chairman of the Norfolk 100, while Birketts partner Ed Savory has been given the role of company secretary as part of a revamp of the charity's leadership.

Richard Ross, a new trustee of Norfolk Community Foundation. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Community Foundation

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Community Foundation chairman Henry Cator said: "I am delighted that we are able to announce the appointment of our five new trustees, all who come with huge talent and skills and offer experience in areas that we need to concentrate on if we are to meet the challenges of the Covid pandemic."

Rosalyn Proops, a new trustee of Norfolk Community Foundation. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Community Foundation



