New £1.2m train washer installed at city rail depot
- Credit: Greater Anglia
A new train washer costing more than £1m has been installed at Norwich's rail depot.
Work to install the new £1.2m device at the Crown Point Depot began in July and has been completed two months ahead of schedule.
The washer can clean a three or four carriage train in less than a minute, in a similar fashion to a drive-through car wash.
The new device is part of a £4m investment from Greater Anglia which has also seen similar washers put in place in Clacton, Colchester, Ilford and London.
Martin Moran, a director at Greater Anglia, said: "We are very pleased to have a new train washer at Crown Point.
"The old one was almost 40 years old and the new ones will improve the quality and standard of train washing, as well as helping to save up to 10pc of the volume of water needed, compared to what was previously used."
