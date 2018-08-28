New Thai restaurant to open at popular venue

A new Thai restaurant is opening in Wymondham. Stock image of Thai style crab cakes. Photo: Thinkstock Zolotaosen

A new restaurant serving traditional Thai food is set to open in Wymondham next month.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new Thai restaurant is going int the former Marakech Restaurant venue in Market Street Wymondam. Picture: Ali Guenaoui. The new Thai restaurant is going int the former Marakech Restaurant venue in Market Street Wymondam. Picture: Ali Guenaoui.

SathuDee, run by husband and wife team Pramol and Kanokwan Sampao, will take over the former site of Marrakech Restaurant at the Wymondham Town House Hotel.

The couple is planning a traditional Buddhist blessing ceremony on Saturday, December 8, when doors are due to open.

Mr Sampao is an experienced head chef, having worked at popular Norwich restaurants Thai Vine, Sugar Hut and The House Thai.

The self made couple have been saving money for years and finally raised enough to set up their own business this year, taking on the new lease last week.

The menu will offer an array of traditional Thai dishes created with fresh, local ingredients, including meat from Hazels butchers in Norwich and fish from Howard and Son fishmongers.

Dishes are designed to be adaptable to diners’ taste buds, with spice levels adjustable and most dishes able to be made suitable for vegans.