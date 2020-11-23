New temporary Budgens opens in Holt after fire destroyed store

Roger and Gwen Parker at the checkout manned by Michelle Taylor, at the new temporary Budgens in Holt, replacing the building that was destroyed by fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A new temporary supermarket has opened in Holt, replacing the town’s previous store which was destroyed by fire.

The new temporary Budgens in Holt, replacing the building that was destroyed by fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In June, Budgens in Holt, which had served the town for more than 30 years, was burned down in a devastating fire.

The blaze left the town with no supermarket with the nearest one being in Sheringham, seven miles away.

Now, a new ‘pop-up’ store has opened in the town to provide a stop-gap while a replacement Budgens is built on the site of the old.

The temporary store, which is about half the size of the original Budgens and located in its carpark is expected to operate for around 15 months but will retain planning permission until January 2022.

The new temporary Budgens in Holt, replacing the building that was destroyed by fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jane Gurney-Read, managing director of Bakers and Larners, said it was wonderful to be able to open the temporary store, she said; “It’s absolutely amazing to be able to welcome customers back, they have missed the staff and the staff have missed the customers.

“Budgens is the heart of Holt and I think Holt was missing something and the community has really rallied around the team after the fire. We would have loved to have done a really big opening but we’re able to open before Christmas and the winter really hits.”

Phillip Rowson, North Norfolk District Council’s head of planning, which granted permission for the temporary store to be erected, said: “We have been pleased to work with the applicant, and it is a credit to the team who have worked extremely hard to get this turned around to ensure permission can be granted with reasonable expectations that people can shop there in a safe and secure way, while enjoying a bit of a return to normality to the way they shop.”

The new store officially opened to the public on Monday November 23, following a small ceremony attended by Rodney Smith, the Mayor of Holt.

Manager Sandra Taylor-Needs at the new temporary Budgens in Holt, replacing the building that was destroyed by fire. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The temporary store is open Monday to Saturday from 7am to 9pm and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Holt’s Post Office - which was in the old Budgens but moved to Bakers and Larners after the fire - will stay at the department store while the temporary supermarket operates.