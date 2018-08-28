Search

Advanced search

Actors rehearsing for Christmas panto jumped into action to tackle fire

PUBLISHED: 18:13 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:13 25 November 2018

Donna Lovett at site of Taverham park blaze, with fire extinguisher.

Donna Lovett at site of Taverham park blaze, with fire extinguisher.

Archant

Quick-thinking thespians rehearsing for a Christmas pantomime jumped into action when a fire broke out close to the village hall where they were practising.

Site of Taverham park blazeSite of Taverham park blaze

The New Taverham Players were treading the boards of Taverham Village Hall on Friday evening but instead of on stage the drama occurred outside, when a nearby hedge in Sandy Lane was set on fire.

Donna Lovett, who is in the chorus of the players’ production of Dick Whittington in December, said: “A couple of boys were sitting on the bench and looked across and shouted ‘oh my gosh there’s a fire’.”

One the members, who was outside at the time, ran in to alert the group.

And Kirk Wills, who is in charge of costumes, and Callum Perry, who is playing Dick Whittington, ran out to tackle the blaze, armed with fire extinguishers from the hall.

Firefighters tackle a blaze near Taverham Village Hall. Photo: Donna LovettFirefighters tackle a blaze near Taverham Village Hall. Photo: Donna Lovett

Mrs Lovett said: “We were expecting it to be one of the bins, that’s happened lots of times. They used three fire extinguishers, and if it were not for them it could have been much worse.”

The fire service were called and tackled what was left of the blaze, which was close to houses and a children’s play area.

Firefighters thought the fire was started deliberately and it is believed the actors prevented the fire spreading further.

One crew from Sprowston used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

Mrs Lovett added: “I do think it was started on purpose because this time of year you would be very surprised if it could light like it did.”

And she said because of the wet weather she suspected the culprits may have even used a substance such as petrol to get the blaze to catch light.

Concerns have previously been raised by residents about the use of the hedge as a cover for taking and dealing drugs.

And Mrs Lovett said there was an element of anti-social behaviour.

She said: “If it were not for the fact we had been rehearsing down the hall it would’ve been worse.”

Most Read

Video Explosion at factory causes large gas cloud

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a small explosion on the Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a thrilling 4-1 Championship win against Swansea City

Emi Buendia lit up Norwich City's win at Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Two Norfolk women jailed for helping run well-oiled cannabis factory

Two women from west Norfolk have been jailed for helping to run cannabis factory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s like losing a child’ - Dog walkers join devastated grandmother to rally against dog theft

Lynne Paul, Lauren Taylor and Rita Potter preparing to march for dog theft awareness. Photo: Bethany Wales

‘What it’s like bringing up our three autistic boys when help has been cut’

Three of the family's four boys have autism but the services which have helped them cope have been cut. Picture: Getty Images/Stock image

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video ‘We probably wouldn’t be stood here’ - Boss on how gas valve prevented disaster in suspected factory explosion

Fire crews at the scene of a suspected expolsion at Gaymers Industrial Estate in Attleborough. Picture Bethany Wales.

Video ‘I just want justice’ - ex-footballer’s daughter denied inquest legal aid

Frank Lockey, a former Liverpool footballer died in Julian Hospital in Norwich. His wife Margaret and daughter Tina Lockey say he had many unexplained injuries. Picture: IAN BURT

New Thai restaurant to open at popular venue

A new Thai restaurant is opening in Wymondham. Stock image of Thai style crab cakes. Photo: Thinkstock

Norfolk centuries of treasures unearthed by detectorists

A Roman denarius coin found by detectorists from Norfolk Heritage Recovery Group in Old Buckenham. Picture: Godfrey Pratt

Two Norfolk women jailed for helping run well-oiled cannabis factory

Two women from west Norfolk have been jailed for helping to run cannabis factory. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast