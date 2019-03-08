New Aldi store to open at retail park
PUBLISHED: 16:11 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 15 July 2019
A new supermarket is set to open in Lowestoft next month.
Aldi will celebrate the opening of their second store in the town, with the first 30 customers receiving a complimentary bag of fresh fruit and vegetables.
The new store, which forms part of the company's investment in local communities across the UK, has brought a number of new jobs to the area.
Store manager Chloe Grange said: "We cannot wait to finally open the doors to the new store in Lowestoft.
"The team and I have been working really hard behind the scenes and the store is looking fantastic.
"We are looking forward to meeting our new customers as we celebrate the opening of Aldi's second store in the area, and sharing even more of Aldi's everyday amazing products with the local community."
The new store will open on the Gateway Retail Park, in Tower Road, on August 8 at 8am.