Search

Advanced search

Funeral home launches course to make Norfolk 'gold standard' in delivering suicide prevention and support

PUBLISHED: 11:16 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 13 December 2019

Lucy Coote, community ambassador for Rosedale Funeral Home, with the Help at Hand book it will be using in its training. Picture: Rosedale Funeral Home

Lucy Coote, community ambassador for Rosedale Funeral Home, with the Help at Hand book it will be using in its training. Picture: Rosedale Funeral Home

Archant

Making Norfolk the 'gold standard' in suicide prevention and bereavement care is the aim of new course launched by a Norfolk funeral home.

Rosedale Funeral Home's new training sessions, which it believes is the first of its kind, as it is aimed at services and individuals who support those bereaved through suicide.

The home offers Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) course helps healthcare providers how to recognise when someone may have thoughts of suicide and how to create a plan to support them.

Anne Beckett-Allen, director of Rosedale Funeral Home, said specialist resources needed to be made more readily to support families.

She said: "As funeral directors, we are one of the first people that a family contact after a loss and it is important that we are able to listen and communicate non-judgementally, use appropriate language and not make assumptions.

"There is very little specialist support out there for the adults, which makes it even more crucial that professionals up their game and have good resources available and that staff have the knowledge and skills that they need to plug the gap in support.

"At Rosedale we believe that everyone bereaved or affected by suicide should be offered timely and appropriate support, and as well as resources available on our website and in our children's book baskets."

You may also want to watch:

Following the closure of services including the Norfolk Survivors of Bereavement through Suicide, staff felt there was little support for adults.

It praised the work of children's bereavement charity Nelsons Journey, which in 2019 saw 12pc of its referrals related to suicide.

Lucy Coote, community ambassador for Rosedale, said: "Making Norfolk the gold standard is our aim. Our aim is that at some point we will have other councils come on this training so they can deliver this training within their county.

"There is still a lot of stigma and people feel ostracised and there is still a lot of shame around suicide."

The business has a book called Help is at Hand which is written by people who have been bereaved and affected by suicide and is available to take away.

Rosedale Funeral Home has premises across Norfolk including Attleborough, Beccles, Bungay, Diss, Halesworth and Wymondham.

Courses will be held in the new year, with free training for bereavement support taking place in February, May and July.

Visit www.rosedaletraining.co.uk to find out more.

Most Read

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

Norfolk and Waveney General Election 2019 LIVE: All the updates as Britain decides

Norfolk and Waveney live general election 2019 blog. Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson and Jo Swinson are battling it out to be the next PM. Pictures: PA

Blue tide sweeps North Norfolk as Conservatives take seat

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man taken to hospital after being found ‘slumped in pool of blood’

Paramedics attend to a man near St Gregory's Alley as members of the pulic assist. Picture: Ian G

Chloe Smith re-elected in Norwich North with increased majority

Norwich North Conservative candidate Chloe Smith celebrating her win for The General Election 2019 count at the Royal Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Market traders fear Christmas is ‘ruined’ after festive version opens

Bird's eye view of Norwich market. Photo: Jo Clarke

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Service station closed after cashpoint raid

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

A47 blocked after two vehicle crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a two vehicle crash on the A47 at North Burlingham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Firefighters, police and ambulance crews attend crash on rural road

Emergency services are on scene at an accident on the B1145 junction with Castle Acre Road near Great Massingham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Anger after blue badge holder parks on double yellow lines and gridlocks town

Beccles town centre became gridlocked after a lorry was unable to turn onto Station Road from Smallgate due to a blue Citroen parked on double yellow lines. PHOTO: Aimee Davey and Jemima Davey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists