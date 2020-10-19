New sponsor announced for town’s youth team
PUBLISHED: 11:53 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:01 19 October 2020
A town’s youth football team has been given a boost after being sponsored by a Norfolk firm.
Dereham Town Football Club’s under 15 team have been given a boost after a region-wide firm began sponsoring them.
Premier Vending, which operates from King’s Lynn, covering most of Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, and Lincolnshire is sponsoring the team for the 2020-2021 season.
The firm, which supplies self-fill, rental free, and subsidised vending options, supplied the team with training kits and tracksuits for the upcoming year.
Nick Richer, manager of the U15’s team said: “Chris Cutche of Premier Vending came with his new van livery to last Sunday’s Kappa Cup game at Aldiss Park.
“They supplied training kits and tracksuits for the boys.”
The team plays in the Norfolk Combined Youth Football League every Sunday and is currently sat 8th in the table.
