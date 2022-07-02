Take a look at first designs for town's new skatepark

The first designs for the new skatepark in Attleborough - Credit: Gravity Skateparks

The first designs of a town's new and improved skatepark have been released ahead of a public consultation.

Attleborough Town Council has announced an "ambitious" new addition to its sports provisions, with a new Wheel Park set to be built at Connaught Hall Park later this year.

Ahead of the works, a public consultation will be held on Tuesday, July 5 from 6pm at the town hall.

The first designs for the new skatepark in Attleborough - Credit: Gravity Skateparks

Experts from Gravity Skateparks will also be in attendance to answer any questions from 7pm.

Michelle Barron, town Clerk, said: "The council is excited to be able to offer a state-of-the-art facility that is fully accessible and designed with skateboards, BMXs and scooters in mind.

"These sports are ever growing and becoming more mainstream and with skateboarding provisionally approved for the 2024 summer Olympic Games, it’s an exciting time to be able to invest in this kind of venture."

The first designs for the new skatepark in Attleborough - Credit: Gravity Skateparks



