News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Take a look at first designs for town's new skatepark

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:44 AM July 2, 2022
The first designs for the new skatepark in Attleborough.

The first designs for the new skatepark in Attleborough - Credit: Gravity Skateparks

The first designs of a town's new and improved skatepark have been released ahead of a public consultation.

Attleborough Town Council has announced an "ambitious" new addition to its sports provisions, with a new Wheel Park set to be built at Connaught Hall Park later this year.

Ahead of the works, a public consultation will be held on Tuesday, July 5 from 6pm at the town hall.

The first designs for the new skatepark in Attleborough.

The first designs for the new skatepark in Attleborough - Credit: Gravity Skateparks

Experts from Gravity Skateparks will also be in attendance to answer any questions from 7pm.

Michelle Barron, town Clerk, said: "The council is excited to be able to offer a state-of-the-art facility that is fully accessible and designed with skateboards, BMXs and scooters in mind. 

"These sports are ever growing and becoming more mainstream and with skateboarding provisionally approved for the 2024 summer Olympic Games, it’s an exciting time to be able to invest in this kind of venture."

The first designs for the new skatepark in Attleborough.

The first designs for the new skatepark in Attleborough - Credit: Gravity Skateparks


Attleborough News

Don't Miss

The organisers of Wide Skies and Butterflies at the Raynham Estate

Norfolk Live News

Norfolk festival cancelled amid 'challenging year'

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Lauren Malt

Murder jury hears how 'angry' father ran over teenage daughter

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey Picture: Ian Burt

Vicar at heart of bitter church row resigns

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A view of Brancaster beach and golf club, from the top of Mill Hill. Picture: Ian Burt

Most desirable places to live in Norfolk according to estate agents

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon