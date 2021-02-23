Gallery
Seafront beach chalets demolished as part of major £1.6m scheme
- Credit: Mick Howes
Beach huts which were closed in a coastal town almost five years ago have been demolished ahead of a new "two deck construction."
A £1.6 million scheme to demolish more than 50 concrete beach chalets in Lowestoft started last summer.
The scheme to demolish the 58 concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft, which closed in the summer of 2016 due to safety concerns, started last July as part of a wider investment programme for the area.
With health and safety engineers raising fears over the structural integrity of the 1930s buildings, East Suffolk Council said that the project is on schedule to be completed at the end of May - ahead of the summer season - with an upper terrace of beach huts featuring among "a two deck construction".
A council spokesman said: "This project is currently under the construction phase with completion due at the end of May.
"The piles are in with the concrete base and back fill complete.
"Demolition of the remainder of the chalets is progressing.
"Still to complete is the geogrid to the resulting banking, soil nailing and the final hydro-seeding.
"The works are currently within budget and timescales and we are not expecting any significant changes."
Work started as part of a 40-week scheme in July last year to demolish the concrete beach chalets at Jubilee Parade on the south Lowestoft seafront and reinforce the lower cliff face at the southern end of the beach.
Now, seven months on, the works are gathering pace at the site on Jubilee Terrace with rods being drilled into the cliff face.
The work also includes the construction of a retaining wall, to prevent any slippage and risk to the public.
With the works including the stabilisation of the cliff, and a new platform for the new beach huts, once this is completed a new disabled access beach platform is being earmarked.
Ground investigation work has been carried out, and a council spokesman said: "An engineer’s inspection was due to be carried out on February 12 but due to the bad weather
conditions, this has been rearranged.
"The engineer will inspect and calculate if the boardwalk can be anchored to the existing groyne structure."
Once this has been carried out, designs for the boardwalk can be progressed.