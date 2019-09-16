Brand new genderless golf course to open in Norwich today

A new multi-million pound genderless golf course is set to open today, bringing a 10-year vision for the sporting venue to fruition.

The Royal Norwich course, which was previously based in Hellesdon, will relocate to the Weston Estate, at Weston Longville, on Monday, with Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter playing the inaugural round.

The new 18-hole genderless course has been designed by Ross McMurray of European Golf Design and will include a six-hole academy course.

David Coventry, chairman of the club, said they had been working on the project for more than 10 years, and its completion was testament to staff, partners and members who had worked day and night.

Phil Grice, general manager and chairman of the Golf Club Mangers Association said demand to play at the new course was "extremely strong", with membership having risen by more than 150pc over the last two years.

The new clubhouse, The Stables, is set to be launched later in the year, with a micro-brewery, bar, pro shop and changing facilities.