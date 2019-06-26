'My first time at the Royal Norfolk Show - and I'm running it'
For Royal Norfolk Show director James Hill, Wednesday is going to be an especially thrilling day.
Not only will he see four months of hard work come to fruition - but he will also get to see the two-day event for the first time, having never attended the show before.
While relatively inexperienced in the world of agricultural shows, Mr Hill, a former armed forces officer, feels the absence of preconceptions could be a strength.
"I have visited other agricultural shows over the years but this is all completely new - a fresh canvas as it were," he said.
"I came relatively late to the party starting in March, but it has been a chance for me to learn and watch and see what makes up the show. Every day has been a learning day.
"We are lucky we have such a fantastic team of volunteers and stewards with a huge depth of knowledge and experience, which is invaluable."