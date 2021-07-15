Photo of Norfolk seal pup features in new Royal Mail stamps

Published: 1:55 PM July 15, 2021

A grey seal photo taken at Horsey 11 years ago by Norwich photographer Robin Chittenden will appear on a new set of Royal Mail stamps. - Credit: Royal Mail/PA Wire

A photo taken 11 years ago by a Norfolk photographer will appear on a new set of UK stamps.

Royal Mail has released a new 14-piece set showing images of aquatic wildlife around the British Isles.

The first 10 stamps feature detailed pictures of various marine habitats and creatures that can all be found around the UK, including mammals, fish, anemones, crustaceans, birds, molluscs and cold-water coral reefs.

The final four showcase the marine food chain in a miniature fact sheet, created in tandem with a marine biologist.

All designs were approved by the Queen.

One of them is a photo of a grey seal pup at Horsey, which was taken 11 years ago by Norwich-based photographer Robin Chittenden.

Norwich photographer Robin Chittenden's photo of a grey seal will appear on a new set of Royal Mail stamps. - Credit: Royal Mail/PA Wire

He told BBC Radio Norfolk: "It was a bit of a surprise because there are plenty of grey seal photographs out there, so this is a pleasant surprise.

"This is one of my high points, I'd say. It's a great honour to have a photograph on a UK stamp."

Royal Mail worked with David Sims, senior research fellow at the Marine Biological Association and a professor of marine ecology when creating the stamps.

Mr Sims said: "The stamps are a great opportunity to celebrate the UK's wonderfully diverse marine life but also to acknowledge our responsibility to protect these increasingly impacted species and ecosystems."

Among the creatures shown in the stamps are the cuckoo wrasse, a colourful fish found near rocky sea-beds that begin life as females but can become male if needed, and more well-known bottlenose dolphins, found living in social groups equalling between 20 and 1,000.

The marine food chain is also displayed as part of the new Royal Mail stamp collection. - Credit: Royal Mail/PA Wire

The entire set costs £14.50 and and goes on general sale on July 22.

It is not the first time a photo taken in our region has been featured in such a way this year by Royal Mail – the Broads took pride of place in a collection released in January.

A stamp series celebrating 70 years since the creation of National Parks in the UK included a wintry scene featuring Herringfleet Windmill, which has stood by the River Waveney, just south of the Norfolk-Suffolk border, for around 200 years.