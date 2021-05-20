Work to start soon on new £1.25m roundabout in village

Published: 6:00 AM May 20, 2021

A new roundabout is set to be built at the B1077 Attleborough Road, Hingham Road, Chequers Lane crossroads in Great Ellingham. - Credit: Google Maps

The construction of a new roundabout to make a junction “easier to navigate” is set to be built in a village.

Work is due to start on Tuesday, June 1, to construct a new roundabout at the B1077 Attleborough Road, Hingham Road, Chequers Lane crossroads in Great Ellingham.

The roundabout is being built as a planning condition related to two developments nearby and is designed to make the junction easier to navigate.

The work, which will be carried out in stages to help minimise disruption and is expected to take 14 weeks to complete - it will involve various stages of traffic management.

From Tuesday June 1, Chequers Lane will be closed at the junction with Attleborough Road for 14 weeks.

This is to construct the southern half of the new roundabout. A fully signed official diversion route will be in place.

From Monday July 19, Hingham Road will be closed from the junction with Attleborough Road northwards to Bow Street for seven weeks.

This is to construct the northern half of the new roundabout. A fully signed official diversion route will be in place.

From Tuesday June 1, three-way traffic lights will be in operation on B1077 Attleborough Road.

From Saturday August 28, the B1077 Attleborough Road will be closed in both directions for one week. This is to enable resurfacing works to be carried out. A fully signed official diversion route will be in place.

Access to properties within the limits of any of the closures will be maintained throughout the works, although there may be some unavoidable delays at times during the resurfacing works beginning on August 28.

The scheme is expected to cost approximately £1.25m which is being funded with £500,000 contribution from one of the developers, and the other developer has made land available from their site to allow the roundabout to be built.

The rest of the funding will be from Norfolk County Council’s capital improvement programme. The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

The County Council thanks people for their patience while this junction improvement work is carried out.