Hospital opens ‘woodland glade’ room thanks to friends’ group’s fundraising

North Walsham Hospital Friends members by the new 'woodland' mural in the day room. Picture: RICHARD BATSON Archant

Visitors to a hospital day room can take a trip back in time or into a leafy woodland glade following a £20,000 revamp.

A ward in the former hospital. Picture: North Walsham and District Community Archive A ward in the former hospital. Picture: North Walsham and District Community Archive

Work on the room at North Walsham War Memorial Hospital, completed last month, features a full wall forest mural and a selection of archive photos showing the historic hospital and the town centre.

It was paid for using donations made to the hospital’s league of friends, who provide extras that are beyond the health service budget. Friends members got a glimpse of the room’s facelift after their annual general meeting.

Chairman Keith Jarvis said: “We hope the room will provide a homely, relaxing place for patients and their families to spend time together.

“The woodland wall is very tranquil, and the old pictures should provide a conversation piece and a reflection of the proud nursing heritage we have here in North Walsham.”

A photo of a Save Our Baby Beds campaign at North Walsham War Memorial Hospital in 1985. Picture: North Walsham and District Community Archive A photo of a Save Our Baby Beds campaign at North Walsham War Memorial Hospital in 1985. Picture: North Walsham and District Community Archive

The archive pictures were provided by the North Walsham and District Community Archive.

The project also includes a new television, blinds, flooring and furniture. It is also planned to renew furniture and provide raised flower beds in the garden patio area outside the day room, for people to enjoy in good weather.

A formal opening of the new-look day room will be is planned in the coming months.

During the previous year the friends’ group received £2,354 in donations and £2,280 in lieu of flowers at funerals, the annual meeting heard.

A North Walsham Hospital Friends tree planting session in 1984 with former chairman Brian Elliott on the spade. Picture: North Walsham and District Community Archive A North Walsham Hospital Friends tree planting session in 1984 with former chairman Brian Elliott on the spade. Picture: North Walsham and District Community Archive

The group spent around £11,000 on buildings and equipment ranging from soundproofing a training room to a microwave oven and fan. The Friends also organise Christmas carol singing and gifts.

Keith Jarvis, secretary Angela Batson and treasurer Carol Willgress were re-elected at the 69th annual meeting.

Mr Jarvis reported that the friends had also helped provide replica flags to remember the town’s two First World War Red Cross hospitals which nursed injured troops.

They were also pleased to be town mayor Barry Hester’s nominated civic charity this year.

Anyone wanting to join the friends or learn about their work can visit their website www.northwalshamhospitalfriends.org.uk or Facebook page.