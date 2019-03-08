Homes without power due to suspected substation fault

Search

PUBLISHED: 08:02 01 April 2019

UK Power Networks said multiple homes in the New Road area are without electricity. Photo: UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks said multiple homes in the New Road area are without electricity. Photo: UK Power Networks

Homes in Hethersett are without electricity this morning due to a substation fault.

UK Power Networks said multiple homes in the New Road area are without electricity.

It is believed that a fault with equipment at a local substation has caused the power cut.

The company’s engineers are currently on scene and electricity is expected to be restored between 9.30am to 10am.

UK Power Networks said it had received calls from seven customers and that “more than three” people were affected.

