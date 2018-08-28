Search

Advanced search

Joy as newly resurfaced path is unveiled in woodland

PUBLISHED: 10:24 06 November 2018

Before the work was carried out to resurface the muddy main path in Gunton Wood. Picture: Gunton Woodland Community Project.

Before the work was carried out to resurface the muddy main path in Gunton Wood. Picture: Gunton Woodland Community Project.

Archant

A group is celebrating after a previously muddy main path through a popular woodland was resurfaced.

After the work was carried out to resurface the main path in Gunton Wood. Picture: Gunton Woodland Community Project.After the work was carried out to resurface the main path in Gunton Wood. Picture: Gunton Woodland Community Project.

The Gunton Woodland Community Project (GWCP) was set up to transform a derelict and overgrown piece of woodland in 1996 and make it a safe and enjoyable local nature reserve.

After being awarded Nature Reserve Status in 2002, the group has gone from strength to strength – with a “lovely newly resurfaced main path” unveiled last week.

After obtaining a £3,000 grant from Ground Works in the Tesco bags of help scheme recently, it allowed the group to top up the main footpath in Gunton Wood with type one material.

David Briggs, GWCP chairman, said: “The work started on October 29 and only took three days to complete by contractor Alan Nobbs ADN Surfacing Contractors of Bungay.

“We are very pleased with the result which will make it a pleasure to negotiate the previously muddy main path through the wood.

“Our grateful thanks goes out to all the public who voted for our project by putting the little blue discs in our box at the branches of the local Tesco stores.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast