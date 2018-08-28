Joy as newly resurfaced path is unveiled in woodland

Before the work was carried out to resurface the muddy main path in Gunton Wood. Picture: Gunton Woodland Community Project. Archant

A group is celebrating after a previously muddy main path through a popular woodland was resurfaced.

After the work was carried out to resurface the main path in Gunton Wood. Picture: Gunton Woodland Community Project.

The Gunton Woodland Community Project (GWCP) was set up to transform a derelict and overgrown piece of woodland in 1996 and make it a safe and enjoyable local nature reserve.

After being awarded Nature Reserve Status in 2002, the group has gone from strength to strength – with a “lovely newly resurfaced main path” unveiled last week.

After obtaining a £3,000 grant from Ground Works in the Tesco bags of help scheme recently, it allowed the group to top up the main footpath in Gunton Wood with type one material.

David Briggs, GWCP chairman, said: “The work started on October 29 and only took three days to complete by contractor Alan Nobbs ADN Surfacing Contractors of Bungay.

“We are very pleased with the result which will make it a pleasure to negotiate the previously muddy main path through the wood.

“Our grateful thanks goes out to all the public who voted for our project by putting the little blue discs in our box at the branches of the local Tesco stores.”