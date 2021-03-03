Taxi drivers face new knowledge and safeguarding test
Taxi drivers will soon have to undertake a safeguarding and knowledge test by a Norfolk council.
North Norfolk District Council is introducing a new version of its Taxi Handbook, which guides the requirements for Hackney carriages and private hire vehicles and their drivers across the district.
One of the key updates to the handbook, which was last updated in 2016, was the improvement of safeguarding mechanisms and checks.
The update was made in consultation with the North Norfolk Taxi Association, which represents more than 50pc of all taxi drivers in the district.
Pierre Bütikofer, chairman of NNDC's licensing committee, said: “It’s important as a council we work with our business communities to ensure that not only safe practice is upheld, but it is improved upon on.
"Working closely and regularly with the North Norfolk Taxi Association is a great opportunity to make sure that the views of the taxi drivers are voiced and as a licensing authority, we can correctly help both the driver and the passenger to make sure our codes of practice are correct, fair and of benefit to all parties.”
As well as the usual credentials, taxi drivers will have to agree to undertake a safeguarding and knowledge test ensure the safety of both the public and themselves.
The revised Taxi Handbook was approved unanimously at a full council meeting on February 24, and will come into effect from April 1.
