How you can help name these adorable Red River Hoglets

Africa Alive! wildlife park, near Lowestoft, is asking the public to help name their two male and female Red river hoglets. Picture: Africa Alive Archant

They may be just over a month old, but they are already proving to be an “adventurous pair”.

Two adorable Red River Hoglets were born on May 7 at the Africa Alive wildlife park at Kessingland, near Lowestoft.

And now Africa Alive! has launched a free competition on its Facebook page to help name its two new hoglets.

The wildlife park has called on locals to comes up with names for its male and female red river hoglets.

Launched on June 9, the competition is now running on the Africa Alive Facebook page for 14 days.

The animal keepers at the wildlife park will choose the winning name for each hoglet after the competition closes on June 23.

A park spokesman said the “adorable male and female pair” were born to mum, Rosie, and dad, Kinshasa, on May 7.

Now over a month old, the hoglets have been given access to their large, outdoor enclosure to join Africa Alive’s other Red river hogs, where they are enjoying exploring their new surroundings.

Terry Hornsey, Animal Manager at Africa Alive, said: “We can’t wait to hear everybody’s name suggestions for our new hoglets.

“They are already proving to be an adventurous pair – they love to root around and investigate their new, large enclosure.

“Despite their curiosity, the hoglets still like to stay close to their mum’s side most of the time.

“They also like to spend time with auntie, Rebecca, and dad, Kinshasa – if he runs off, they tend to hurtle after him!”

Red river hogs are members of the pig family and are recognisable by their striking orange to red/brown fur.

In the wild, these omnivorous hogs are mainly found in rainforest areas of West and Central Africa.

Although the naming competition is free, entrants are encouraged to donate to the zoo’s urgent ‘Save Our Zoos’ fundraising appeal.

The Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA), the charity behind Africa Alive and Banham Zoo, announced last week that it had already experienced a loss of income of £1.5 million since both zoos closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The ‘Save Our Zoos’ appeal has so far raised more than £20,000, which covers three days of feed and care for the animals.

Visit www.facebook.com/africaalive1/ or to donate to the charity visit the new ZSEA JustGiving page.