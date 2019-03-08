Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

New theme bar planned for Prince of Wales Road

PUBLISHED: 11:20 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 28 July 2019

China Inn, on Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google

China Inn, on Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google

Google

A new theme bar could soon open on Norwich's Prince of Wales Road.

A licensing application has been submitted to Norwich City Council for what was the China Inn takeaway, on the corner of the nighttime strip and Cathedral Street.

The documents show the bar would have a theme and they said "the aim of the applicant is to create an 'upmarket' venue targeting an older clientele (over 25s)".

You may also want to watch:

The application did not specify what the theme would be.

The building has four stories and the basement and ground floor will host the bar, while a function room and outside terrace will be available on the first floor.

The top floor will be used as the back office.

The application said the bar would be open from 9am to 4am seven days a week, and food and hot drinks would also be served.

Most Read

Three car crash on ‘wet and slippery’ roads near Norwich

South Norfolk police were called to the incident on Keswick Road, in Cringleford, in the evening of Saturday, July 27. Photo: NORFOLK POLICE

Firefighters tackle large bonfire in Norfolk village

Firefighters are tackling a large bonfire in a Norfolk village. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘O-gay, o-gay’: Can you spot yourself at Norwich Pride 2019?

Norwich Pride 2019

Teachers blame tech for children starting school in nappies

Sarah Johnson, manager of the Norwich Montessori School at Colney, with four-year-olds from left, Florence Smith, Bea Morton-Tomas, and Bea's sister, two-year-old Edie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road partly blocked after crash

Police on scene of the crash on the B1106 at Culford, Picture: Suffolk Police

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three car crash on ‘wet and slippery’ roads near Norwich

South Norfolk police were called to the incident on Keswick Road, in Cringleford, in the evening of Saturday, July 27. Photo: NORFOLK POLICE

Toilet block to be sold at auction

The toilet block off Church Plain in Loddon will be auctioned off at Barnham Broom Golf Club. Picture: William H Brown

‘Words of advice’ given to drivers over speeding

Words of advice given to drivers in Necton and Swaffham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

‘O-gay, o-gay’: Can you spot yourself at Norwich Pride 2019?

Norwich Pride 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists