New theme bar planned for Prince of Wales Road

China Inn, on Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Google Google

A new theme bar could soon open on Norwich's Prince of Wales Road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A licensing application has been submitted to Norwich City Council for what was the China Inn takeaway, on the corner of the nighttime strip and Cathedral Street.

The documents show the bar would have a theme and they said "the aim of the applicant is to create an 'upmarket' venue targeting an older clientele (over 25s)".

You may also want to watch:

The application did not specify what the theme would be.

The building has four stories and the basement and ground floor will host the bar, while a function room and outside terrace will be available on the first floor.

The top floor will be used as the back office.

The application said the bar would be open from 9am to 4am seven days a week, and food and hot drinks would also be served.