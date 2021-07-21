New picture of Prince George taken in Norfolk to mark eighth birthday

Published: 10:30 PM July 21, 2021

A new picture of Prince George in Norfolk has been released to mark his eighth birthday - Credit: The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a new photograph of Prince George taken in west Norfolk to mark his birthday.

The eldest son of the royal couple turns eight on Thursday and has been pictured smiling in a striped polo shirt with dark blue shorts.

Prince George whose eighth birthday is on Thursday, taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, in Norfolk earlier this month. - Credit: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

He is sat perched on the bonnet of a Land Rover Defender showing off a toothy grin in front of a field.

The off-road vehicle is synonymous with his great-grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh and the image was taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince Philip, who died in April a few months short of his 100th birthday, regularly drove Land Rovers and during his funeral the duke's coffin was carried by a specially adapted defender which he helped design.



The photograph shows just how much Prince George has grown up.

The Duchess is a keen photographer and regularly produces images of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to mark milestones in her children's lives.





The Duchess of Cambridge. Picture Sonya Duncan. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2017

Prince George pictured for his seventh birthday. A new photo by The Duchess of Cambridge shows how much he has grown in one year - Credit: PA

The image of George was taken outdoors earlier this month in Norfolk, where the Cambridges have their family home, Anmer Hall, which is close to the Queen's Sandringham residence.

And it comes after Prince George helped his father Prince William and sister Princess Charlotte start fun runs on the royal estate in the first-ever Run Sandringham event in June.

Prince George with Prince William and his sister Princess Charlotte starting a Sandringham Fun Run earlier this summer - Credit: Ian Burt

Prince George was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, at 4.24pm on July 22, 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

He made his public debut in front of the world's media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his proud parents' arms.

A great-grandchild to the Queen, he will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror obtained the crown of England if, as expected, he follows the reigns of his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and then his father, William.

A pictured issued on July 21, 2015 to mark Prince George's second birthday - Credit: PA



