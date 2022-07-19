New Prime Minister MUST quickly help those in most desperate need

Opinion

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are among the likely candidates who could replace Boris Johnson as prime minister - Credit: PA

It seems amazing to think there's a chance that in a few weeks we could have the first Norfolk-based Prime Minister since Sir Robert Walpole took the hot seat back in 1721.

In reality it seems unlikely South-West Norfolk MP Liz Truss will gain enough support to overcome bookies favourite Rishi Sunak - but I think she'll come closer than most would have initially expected.

I'm pretty sure it won't be her last attempt at securing the role, in the meantime, given some of the very personal words spoken in the last few days, it will be interesting to see where her immediate future lays should she lose out.

Whomever gets the role, it's fair to say they won't have long to settle into it, as there are some major problems he or she needs to get on top of right away, or they could grow into a real crisis for this country for years to come.

Whilst it seems likely Russia's war on Ukraine and sorting through Brexit complications will be high on the new Prime Minister's to-do list, of equal importance should be tackling the cost of living crisis before the become even more severe.

In my regular conversations with community leaders, organisation chiefs and charity bosses I already hear tales of increased pressures caused by the implications of people struggling to get by.

More people are turning to foodbanks and food hubs to provide for their families, drug and alcohol charities are seeing an increase in demand, pressures on mental health services are growing and there are fears that will rise as people become even more desperate.

All of this is happening despite us being very much in the early days of this crisis. Sadly those pressures will only grow as people's financial situation becomes more dire.

This needs serious attention and quickly. It's likely to need serious cash and quickly.

Our new Prime Minister may have to decide fairly soon whether they prioritise projects like new roads and buildings or instead spend what resource there is to help those fast falling into a dire situation.

We must maximise the potential of Norwich Castle

I was lucky enough this week to attend a fascinating presentation update on the on-going improvement works at Norwich Castle.

It feels an awful long-time since we first revealed plans to transform this Norfolk gem's keep back to its original 12th century layout - and the large crane that sits outside the castle has become an all too familiar addition to the city's landscape.

However, I'm pleased to report we are now entering the final stages of the £15m project, with a grand opening due in Easter 2024.

A visualisation of how the recreated Great Hall in Norwich Castle's keep would look. - Credit: Haley Shape Design

It should be well worth the wait and hopefully put to bed fears from many, myself included, that we don't maximise the potential the castle offers quite like we should do.

Regular readers of my column (do they exist?) may be aware that I have often wished we could transform the nearby Castle Meadow into more than just a shortcut for buses and taxis and open it up as a cafe, bar and retail area offering stunning views of the castle.

That would, of course, be a big long-term project. In the short-term, however, I hope those in charge of both the castle and the city look at ways to maximise the areas around the building with all year round events, outdoor plays, festivals and concerts.

Personally, I love the idea of going to see one of my favourite bands play in the shadow of this magnificent structure. It's not hard to imagine a whole range of other events being held there, from jousting exhibitions, to comedy shows and well-known plays.

In the long-run Norwich Castle and the surrounding area needs to become a focal point for the city and county and not just for their intended purpose, in the same way we have seen with The Forum and Norwich Cathedral.