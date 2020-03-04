Search

New post office branch set to open

PUBLISHED: 14:53 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 04 March 2020

A new post office branch will open at Dixons in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

A brand new post office branch is set to be unveiled in Lowestoft.

The new Dixon's Carlton Colville post office is opening its doors in a well established independent newsagents.

As part of "an exciting modernisation and investment programme" taking place across the Post Office network, the new post office is set to open on Thursday, March 5 at Dixon's Newsagent in Ashburnham Way, Carlton Colville.

Set to open daily, the new branch offers customers a wide range of post office services - from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items.

Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries from all the main UK banks.

With the new post office services available seven days a week - between Monday and Saturday from 7.30am to 6pm and 7.30am to 12.30pm on Sunday - it is offering customers more than 57 hours of Post Office services a week.

The new branch joins branches nearby in Carlton Colville and Pakefield.

Wendy Hamilton, Post Office change manager, said: "We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

"We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new post office alongside the other branches in the area at Carlton Colville and Pakefield will ensure that people in the Ashburnham Way area of Carlton Colville have easy access to our services."

And with a modern, open-plan retail environment it means post office services are offered from a low-screened Post Office counter that is integrated into the retail counter, enabling customers to carry out a wide range of transactions alongside retail purchases.

In September last year it was announced that the Post Office, which was situated inside the Co-operative convenience store on Westwood Avenue in Lowestoft, would close in November.

At the time, campaigners hit out at the closure, stating that it "serves so many people on the estate."

This week, a post office spokesman said: "We are still committed to re-opening a Post Office in the Westwood Avenue area."

