OPINION: 'They're all the same!' New PM must aspire to inspire

Opinion

Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, at the launch of her campaign to be Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister, at King's Buildings, Smith Square, London - Credit: PA

It's good to know there are still occasions when it seems quite reasonable to part company with even the most tenuous links of grim reality.

As one who has been known to live in the past - much slower, quieter, cosier and cheaper – I still cling to the notion of early closing on a Thursday for a welcome drop of rest and reflection.

Perhaps that little remnant was vindicated to some extent by Boris Johnson’s eventual emergence from his capital bunker to resign as our prime minister on Thursday, July 7.

He reminded us “no-one is remotely indispensable” after spending a fair amount of extra time inside No 10, Downing Street suggesting there could still be exceptions to that golden rule. His new job as caretaker with special responsibility for the cabinet and new curtains must provide a slither of consolation.

It soon became impossible to tell who had fully lost confidence and called for him to go or yet retained sufficient loyalty to offer a helping hand in keeping affairs of state ticking over while a “beauty parade” was staged to find a successor. Maybe Larry the Cat, Peppa Pig and Paddington Bear were among the latter.

Such a fast-moving political pantomime based on the old school playground ploy of picking teams from very average resources for upcoming sporting fixtures needed a few stand-out characters to keep the boos and cheers coming.

Charming Prince Level-Up, played by the well-spoken Michael Gove, turned miraculously overnight into a knockabout fall guy without a portfolio while the Wicked Baron of Beergate, a perfectly-groomed Keir Starmer, transformed himself from potential villain to glowing good guy by currying favour with puckish woodland elves Scruples and Qualms.

Meanwhile, too easy to pick up mutterings and machinations in the wings from a fidgeting bunch of shrewd Campaign Cohorts, ready to dart into the spotlight with catchy slogans and clever clogs name checks on behalf of those tossing their hats into the electoral ring.

Hardly a smattering of subtlety in winners like “Honest, Gov!” “Claps for Shapps!” “Rooting for Rishi!” “Just support Truss!” “National Hunt!” “Time for Tom!” "Penny wise!" and "The only way is ethics!"

Yes, you are right. This is far too important a subject for such levity, although a little bit of homely humour might have added a measure of fresh perspective and purpose to an undignified scramble for the leadership crown. ”They’re all the same!” is a typical common cry soaked in apathy and cynicism at a time when clarity and hope should be the main currency.

When was the last time you heard a truly inspiring speech from one of our mainstream Westminster politicians, entertaining, witty, thoughtfully provocative and free of tatty jargon, cheap shots, futile promises and serial soundbites?

I suspect most lists would scarcely feature front benches of current or recent years but include past luminaries like Winston Churchill, Clement Atlee, Nye Bevan, Michael Foot, Tony Benn and Betty Boothroyd. You may not have celebrated their party allegiances but admired the passion and substance behind their offerings.

Boris Johnson’s blatant shortcomings in the integrity and straight talking departments ought to render it relatively easy for his successor to sort out immediate improvements. While his blather and bluster fed a “colourful character” reputation at home and abroad, it eventually led to a suitably dramatic downfall apparently relished by most of those who installed him and then fought his corner for so long.

However, it will take more than a new broom in Number 10 to sweep away piles of obvious distrust between “ordinary people” and privileged politicians, too many of whom inhabit a different planet where a cost-of-living crisis is measured by investment banks and generous expenses rather than food banks and soaring prices.

Plenty of excitable pledges to cut taxes as the leadership hopefuls wagon train hit the campaign trail in heatwave conditions but hardly a murmur about restoring faith in a parliamentary scene dogged by scandal and dishonesty. A new government must commit to fresh standards of decent behaviour in public life.

Putting its own grubby house in order, with a prime minister crusading for strong principles, creative teamwork and genuine respect for voters ahead of shady shenanigans, pompous self-serving and callous contempt for those who put them there, would do for starters.

A mighty tall order, especially with several remaining on parade after being badly tainted by cosying up to Boris at his most meagre with the truth, but we seriously need atonement and advance for parliament and public after a grotesque global pandemic and initial stages of a cruel financial crisis.

MPs should spend far more time with their constituents to find out what it’s really like to struggle in testing conditions. How about going back to early closing on Thursdays to make way for special grassroots sessions between well-paid elected representatives and their floundering flocks? Ample scope there for home truths.

Care in your local community should always come first.