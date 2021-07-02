Funeral directors aiming to hit £100,000 in memory of nine-year-old Liam
- Credit: Emily Thomson
A funeral director have been “inundated” with donations, as it hopes to raise money for a new playground in memory of a much-loved nine-year-old.
And Mark Skinner Funeral Service has set up a new stall on Brandon Market in a bid to raise more than £100,000 towards new playground equipment in memory of Liam Hills, with a portion of the money also going towards a life-changing aid for local girl, Bethany Shaw.
This comes after the death of nine-year-old Liam last year, which left his family and the community devastated.
In his memory, Liam’s mum, Sarah Hills, wanted to build a new and improved play area for children at Brandon Remembrance Field to replace the old and worn equipment.
Funeral director Mark Skinner has been helping the family to raise the funds and on Thursday, June 1, the business set up its first market stall.
Mr Skinner said it will be there every Thursday until the target is reached.
“After Liam's funeral we were on a mission to raise money for the replacement of the playing field playpark,” he said.
“But fundraising had to be put on hold because of Covid.
"Today is our first week on the stall and it has been amazing. We know it won’t be like that every week but we all feel very positive. We have all been overwhelmed with the amount of generosity.
“And for Sarah it feels like Liam and his memory is being kept alive.”
In a recent appeal, the family of 17-year-old Bethany Shaw – who is severely disabled - set up a JustGiving page for a piece of equipment to help give her a better quality of life.
Mr Skinner has also pledged to put 25pc of what they raise towards Bethany’s cause.
Liam’s family, Mark Skinner and Bethany Shaw’s father, David Shaw, could be seen on the busy market on Thursday.
Wanda Betts, chairman of Crime Prevention Panel, based in Mildenhall, also attended and handed over a cheque of £1,000.
Ms Hills, 35, said: “Our little Liam, the boy who keeps on giving.
“It was an emotional morning but so heart-warming. So many people have come along to buy something, donate items or just donate money. It’s the community spirit.
“We can’t thank everybody enough.”
To donate you can visit the market stall every Thursday in Brandon or email Mr Skinner at, mail@mark-skinner.org.uk