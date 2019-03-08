Play equipment used by 'generations' to be replaced in £100,000 playground project

Coming soon....the new Upbeat Apace Plus play facility will be unveiled in Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad. Picture: Ben Falat Archant

They were attractions that entertained generations in a popular park.

The popular spiral helter-skelter slide is to be replaced in the play area at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad. Picture: Ben Falat The popular spiral helter-skelter slide is to be replaced in the play area at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad. Picture: Ben Falat

But after around 50 years of service, a spiral helter-skelter slide is among the play equipment being replaced as work is set to start on a new £100,000 facility in Oulton Broad.

A new Upbeat Apace Plus playground tower is being developed on Nicholas Everitt Park, as Oulton Broad Parish Council teams up with Waveney Norse and Playdale Playgrounds to transform the site.

Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad. Picture: Nick Butcher Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad. Picture: Nick Butcher

An Oulton Broad Parish Council spokesman said: "The helter-skelter and green fort are at the end of their serviceable life after many decades on this playground."

With the aim of replacing the long-serving play area equipment in the park with a facility "that children will remember forever," according to the company overseeing the development, the Upbeat Apace Plus has "intricate climbing nets, two exciting slides plus much, much more."

Back then - some of the children's play area equipment at Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, in September 1983. Photo: Archant Library Back then - some of the children's play area equipment at Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, in September 1983. Photo: Archant Library

Oulton Broad parish councillor Ben Falat said: "The helter-skelter slide is now 37 years beyond its design life - and it is now set to come down.

"It must have been there more than 50 years, having had decades of service, and there must be generations of families who remember this helter-skelter slide.

Nicholas Everitt Park, in Oulton Broad. Picture: Archant. Nicholas Everitt Park, in Oulton Broad. Picture: Archant.

"It is of real local interest, but it needs replacing and we are planning to replace the smaller slide and swings as well with the new Upbeat play equipment.

"It is a major project costing £103,000.

"We have got the (Playdale Playgrounds) company amd Waveney Norse involved as the grounds have been fenced off ready for the work to start.

"The idea of the new facility is that it is less open plan, and this has been in the pipeline for a number of months."

The Parish Council has lodged plans with the Broads Authority to "replace play area equipment" on the play facility at Nicholas Everitt Park in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad.

It is hoped that the new facility could be unveiled in time for the next bank holiday on Monday, May 27.

